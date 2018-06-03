Hundreds of Davenport Schools students took the stage Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, while, one by one, three graduating high-school classes took their diplomas and began to take on the world.
The facility was thronged with thousands from the morning until the evening with commencement ceremonies for the classes of 2018 at West, Central and North high schools.
West High School
In a sea of other students who wore red gowns, Cody Stephenson, 19, really stood out. That’s because, as a soon-to-be Central graduate, he wore a blue gown while he accompanied Mackenzie Akright, 18, who was part of the West graduating class.
Akright was admittedly nervous thinking about “all the people … you don’t want to mess up,” she said.
Stephenson, too, was nervous. “I’m the first of my mom’s kids to graduate,” he said.
In the meantime, Linda Schlapkohl watched to ensure the students made it safely. “If there are a few little issues, that’s why they want the school nurse here,” said Schlapkohl. “It’s a good feeling seeing them move to the next step in their life,” she said.
Mary Lu Stewart, of Bettendorf, agreed, but with a lump in her throat. Her grandson Nick Stewart, soon to be 18, graduated.
“He stopped and talked to me” as he walked into the arena, she said. “I cried when I hugged him.” She thought about “how fast he is growing up …. He used to be my little buddy,” she said, adding that he plans to go into the military.
Soon, after the familiar strains of “Pomp & Circumstance,” Student Senate President Breelyn McMahon and Senior Class President Sophia Buckley delivered brief remarks.
McMahon referred to the "four years we thought would never come to an end, yet came so fast." She remembered being scared as a freshman, and drew a laugh when she said she was “pretty terrified today.”
“We blinked, and here we are now, sitting here at graduation,” Buckley said.
Central High School
Sandra Lebs, of Davenport, took photos of her son, Brian Lebs Jr., just before he hurried off to join the other graduates. “I’m excited,” she said. “And sad. From here he goes into the military. I’m very proud.”
Her son, who also is a musician who plays the violin, said he’s just “happy to get it over.” He said he plans on enjoying the summer before he joins the Army in July. The hardest part of graduation, he said, is “leaving something I’m used to.”
Another student, Isabelle Kern, 17, jangled when she walked. That’s because she wore all kinds of regalia, including medals, that acknowledged her accomplishments. Among her achievements was earning the Brand Boeshaar scholarship, through the Figge Art Museum, for students who want to study fine arts, design or art education in college. She plans to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.
In the meantime, P.E. teacher Theresa Hansen was getting a workout, because students and parents kept coming up to her asking for directions and assistance.
“Everybody just did a wonderful job at practice,” she said. As senior class adviser, she loved seeing “all these kids and parents happy.” She plans to keep in touch with many students through social media, she said.
Student speaker Maria Duran-Sanchez talked about attending school in Mexico before she moved with her family in 2008 to the United States. She said her parents could not understand what she was saying, then in Spanish asked them to stand and be recognized.
North High School
Principal Jay Chelf took a final look at his speech before the students began filing in.
“It’s tough to see them go every year,” he said. “You see so many great students.” He described the North class as a “school-spirited group. They support each other at each other’s events.”
Just across the room, Ashley DeWispelaere, 18, had a double reason to celebrate. She was a dual-enrollment student with Scott Community College, and not only earned her high-school diploma but also her associate degree.
She is “very appreciative” of the dual-enrollment program at North, and plans to become a math teacher.
She greeted Darius Green, 18, who wore medals for making the all-state choir. Graduating “is definitely a little shocking,” he said. “You just wake up one day and boom! You’ve got a gown on!”
Among the other students who donned a cap and gown was Paige Bradford, 18. She played basketball throughout her high school career, and will continue playing at Kirkwood Community College, to which she earned a sports scholarship.
Outside, Brad and Cheryl Smith, of Davenport, walked into the auditorium to see their son, Nick Smith, 18, walk across the stage. “Time flies,” said his dad. "Where did the time go?” Nick’s proud mom called the moment “Bittersweet.”
Taking the podium were students who earned a 4.0 cumulative grade point. Among them was DeWispelaere, who talked about the ways her class broke records and set new standards in so many ways, including theater, sports and academics. “These achievements highlight how we as a class changed the culture here at North,” she said.