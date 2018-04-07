Despite the "for sale" sign out front, Compassion Church continues to operate its Timothy's House of Hope free breakfast ministry at 1602 Washington St., Davenport.
The 12,000-square-foot building was listed last week for $139,900 with Ruhl & Ruhl, but Pastor Larry Thomas, a volunteer, said he hopes it doesn't sell.
Thomas, who has helped Compassion Church pastor James Swope with breakfast for about five years, said the church has run short of money because Swope is battling cancer and hasn't been able to do fundraising.
Swope had surgery earlier this year and is now recovering, Thomas said. "Jim is starting to reach out to the community again. I hope we can keep the doors open. They fought long and hard for this thing."
Thomas was referring to a controversy when the ministry moved to Washington Street last year, from its previous location on West 4th Street. Neighboring businesses and residents expressed concern about the behavior of some of the people coming to breakfast.
The city issued a cease-and-desist order, stating a zoning change was needed to serve breakfast. The city changed its stance after the city attorney determined the meal fit normal church activities and was permissible under existing zoning as a general commercial district.
The church later filed a lawsuit claiming "unauthorized acts under city code, unconstitutional acts pursuant to the Iowa Constitution, and the United States Constitution and violations of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act."
Settlements were reached in which the city agreed to pay the church $15,000 for the 27-day shutdown, plus $18,500 in attorney fees.
Thomas hopes the doors stay open for breakfast, and that the service be extended to Monday through Friday; it is Tuesday-Thursday at present. He also hopes the ministry can be expanded to offer a Thursday night movie with a "church night" on the street.
He'd like to see the building opened up more, as it has showers and playing courts that could be used for volleyball and basketball.
"This is a neighborhood that needs a church," he said.
Compassion Church's home base is at 3414 Rockingham Road. It has an outreach church at 526 S. Clark St. that also is listed for sale.
The Washington Street building was constructed in 1882 as the Northwest Turner Hall, a social center for the Turner Society, a German organization that promoted physical fitness.
Through the years, Turner membership declined and the building was sold in 1991, reopening as Uncle Roscoe's Polo Club. Because of neighborhood complaints about rowdy customers, the building's liquor license was not renewed. In 1994, it was purchased by the Mohassan Grotto to use for bingo games, a fundraiser for their fraternal organization.