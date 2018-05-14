On this date in 1958 (May 14, 1958) the first McDonald's Restaurant in Davenport opened at 3303 N. Brady St.
It was one of three shiny new McDonald's Restaurants that opened in the Tri-Cities (now Quad-Cities) within a year of each other in 1958.
The first McD's in Moline opened at 3433 Avenue of the Cities (then called 23rd Avenue) Its claim to fame is that it is the oldest McDonald’s in the Quad-Cities. The building was extensively remodeled in 1974 and torn down and replaced in 2006.
The first McDonald's Restaurant in Davenport at 3303 Brady St., also was the first McDonald's in the state of Iowa. It opened as a drive-in style eatery.
Rock Island's first McDonald's was located at 2950 11th St.
During the late 1950s and 1960s one of McDonald's main competitors in the fast-food market was Sandy's, a restaurant started by four Kewanee, Ill., businessmen and former McDonald's franchisees.
It featured 15¢ hamburgers, a 20¢ milkshake, and a 10¢ bag of french fries much like McDonald's. Sandy's later became Hardee's in 1972. In 1979, the last Sandy's location — in Muscatine, Iowa — became a Hardee's.
Two popular Sandy's locations at the time were at 15th and Harrison streets in Davenport and 55th Street and 4th Avenue in Moline.