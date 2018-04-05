A town hall meeting on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, 729 21st St., Bettendorf.
The event is free and open to the public and is being sponsored by several organizations. The meeting will include a panel of experts from law enforcement, medicine and substance abuse prevention and counseling.
Resource tables to connect the audience with helping agencies will be on hand.
The event will address local abuse of prescription drugs and opioids.
Over the past 10 years, 125,000 Americans have died from overdose of prescription drugs and opioids.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the U.S. had 38,000 overdose-related deaths in 2010. That number represents a 500 percent increase since 1980.
Painkillers such as morphine, codeine, Fentanyl, Vicodin, Oxycontin, and Darvon are widely available on the black market.
The meeting will begin with an overview by Zandra Rodriguez, strategic prevention framework Rx coordinator for the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, Inc, or CADS.
The panel will consist of Heather Olson, Robert Young Center director of substance abuse services; Dr. David Dierks, medical director of Genesis Emergency Department; Linda Frederiksen, a first-responder with MEDIC EMS; Bettendorf Police Capt. Keith Kimball; Davenport Police Lt. Kevin Smull; and Pat Militich, Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion and UFC 16 welterweight tournament winner.
The meeting will be in conjunction with the Scott County Prescription Drugs Advisory Council, with funding provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health-Strategic Prevention Framework for Prescription Drugs grand and the State Targeted Response grant.