This from the Illinois State Police:
"Emergency personnel are responding to a reported multiple commercial vehicle crash resulting in fire on I-80 westbound at Annawan.
"Expect I-80 traffic to be detoured off Interstate 80 at Annawan to U.S. 6 and back on at Atkinson."
Then there is this from the Illinois DOT ...
Semi vs semi accident on I-80 EB near mm 32, east of IL 78 in Annawan (Henry Co.). Closing I-80 EB at IL 78 and detouring traffic to US 6. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) May 10, 2018