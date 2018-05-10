Subscribe for 17¢ / day
This from the Illinois State Police:

"Emergency personnel are responding to a reported multiple commercial vehicle crash resulting in fire on I-80 westbound at Annawan.

 "Expect I-80 traffic to be detoured off Interstate 80 at Annawan to U.S. 6 and back on at Atkinson."

Then there is this from the Illinois DOT ...

