Repairs to a power transformer resulted in the shutdown of one of Exelon Generation's reactors at its Quad-Cities Generating Station in Cordova, Illinois.
Unit 2 was removed from service at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, according to an Exelon news release issued Monday. The release stated the unit was shut down to repair a component on the unit's main power transformer. That equipment transfers electricity from the nuclear plant to the electrical grid.
Unit 1 at the generating station remains online, and Exelon stated the unit 2 outage will not affect electrical service to customers.
Quad-Cities Generating Station is approximately three miles north of Cordova in Rock Island County. The station’s two reactors can produce more than 1,900 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than a million homes and businesses, the news release stated.