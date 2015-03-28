Of all the Quad-Cities, you'd expect Bettendorf to be the one to make you take your shoes off before you come in.
In Moline, you just have to wipe your feet. Davenport? Eh. Come on in.
This is why it's so surprising that Bettendorf's front yard looks as rough as it does. They might as well have a stove on the front porch.
When you come over the Interstate 74 bridge into Iowa, Bettendorf looks like it was hit by an EF-4 tornado. Hundreds of mature trees have been left lying where they fell for nearly a month. And it'll be at least two more weeks before they're cut into pieces and hauled off.
But this is the price of progress, the cost of doing business. As Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn put it Friday, the new Interstate 74 bridge is the biggest thing to happen to the Quad-Cities in 50 years and, "There will be nuances that aren't perfect" in getting it built.
The good news about all those imperfect nuances that are lying dead in the downtown is that their seemingly premature demise probably protected some important wildlife. It's possible the endangered Indiana bat was using some of the trees for roosting, which they start to do around the first of April. By taking the trees down in early March, the Iowa Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the massive tree cutting, didn't put any bats in danger of going down with the trees.
A large number that were cut down were either ash or evergreens, which the Indiana bats aren't particularly fond of, DOT officials said. And Indiana bats won't roost in felled trees, so it doesn't matter to the bats how long the trees are left on the ground.
To others, it matters.
Asked Friday whether the abundant tree cemetery is doing any harm, DOT resident construction engineer Mark Brandl said, "It's just unsightly, and we've been getting a lot of complaints about it. We understand."
Unfortunately, he can't yet console the complainers with assurances the trees will be gone by a certain time. He doesn't know the precise plans, either. It's likely a contract that will include the trees will be awarded in the next couple of weeks, but he can't say what sort of schedule the successful bidder can manage.
"As soon as (the contract) is awarded, we'll ask them to get the trees out," Brandl assured Friday.
Meanwhile, Bettendorf just has to deal with the mess.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
"It's not pretty, but the fact we lost 42 businesses isn't pretty, either," Ploehn said, referring to the bridge-related relocations.
It's probably best that some of those businesses left before the big tree cutting. Somebody ("probably one of our homeless," Ploehn said) has made a fire ring in the center of a cluster of tree debris atop the knoll with the three flag poles. It seems pretty dicey — the thought of a fire in a tight space that's surrounded by drying pine needles. And it's windy as heck up there, which you can plainly see by the whipping of the flags.
"We're watching everything down here," Ploehn said.
Even though it's been several weeks, the sight of the tree piles is still startling to regular bridge commuters as they take the ramp into the downtown. The empty spaces that once were occupied by gas stations and a car wash and dry cleaner also came as a shock at first, but it didn't take long to adapt. This is taking longer.
Maybe it's because we're used to seeing things so tidy in Bettendorf. Maybe it would help if we look at the trees as incubating firewood that one day will cast a warm glow against a finely polished hardwood in a north Bettendorf home. If it helps, add a glass of wine to the picture in your head. But don't forget a coaster.