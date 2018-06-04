The trial of a Lockport, Illinois, man accused of a 2016 home invasion began Monday with jury selection.
Edward Roberson, 29, faces charges of home invasion, residential burglary, resisting a police officer and possession of controlled substance in relation to the Oct. 6, 2016, attack in the 4400 block of 6th Avenue, Rock Island, according to Rock Island County court records.
He allegedly entered the occupied residence and threatened a child and a man with a knife.
At the time of the attack, Roberson was on parole from Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet on a Cook County drug charge, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website. He was released on Aug. 15, 2016, and his prison term was scheduled for completion on Aug. 15, 2017.
In court records, authorities allege Roberson struggled with at least one officer during his arrest a short time after the home invasion, and that officer suffered abrasions on his knees and left arm.
When he was taken into custody, Roberson allegedly had less than 15 grams of cocaine in his possession, court records state.
He remained in custody Monday on a $500,000 cash-only bond, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
The trial is expected to resume Tuesday morning.