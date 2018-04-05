A new trial date remains unscheduled for Roman Knox, accused of killing his grandfather, as his attorney goes through the case's evidence.
Around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Robert E. Neal Sr., 69, of East Moline, was shot in the 200 block of 19th Street, East Moline, according to authorities. Knox, 24, of East Moline, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death.
A trial was tentatively scheduled for February. That date was postponed and has not been rescheduled, according to court documents.
On Thursday, Andrew Larson, Knox's attorney, told Rock Island County Judge Frank R. Fuhr that he still is going through some of the case's evidence, including footage from police body cameras.
He said he also was awaiting results of tests on firearms confiscated during the investigation. Information presented in those results could be beneficial to Knox's case, Larson told the judge, though he did not elaborate.
The laboratory that handles firearm analysis was still working through cases from July, Assistant Rock Island County State’s Attorney Heidi Weller said during the hearing.
Fuhr set a status hearing for May 3 and told Knox a trial date likely will be scheduled at that time.
Knox remains in the Rock Island County Jail on a $5 million bail, according to court records.