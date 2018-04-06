Two Bettendorf police officers are on probation after being convicted of drunken-driving charges in separate incidents.
Sergeant Doug Scott was arrested in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sept. 14 while driving a city-owned vehicle, authorities confirmed. He appeared in court Wednesday and was sentenced to one year of probation, an Overland Park spokesman said.
Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington has declined to answer questions about either case, citing personnel privacy, but confirmed Scott was in Kansas for training with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency when he was arrested.
Scott applied for and was considered for the job of police chief earlier this year, but was not selected to replace Redington, who is retiring next month.
On Oct. 15, Officer Ryan Thompson, 39, crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole on Division Street in Davenport and was cited for operating while intoxicated, OWI, first offense, Scott County records show. Police reports indicate Thompson crashed his 2015 Dodge Ram at 3:27 a.m. and told responding officers he fell asleep at the wheel.
He entered a guilty plea to the OWI charge in December and was given deferred judgment and one year of probation. He is to appear in court in June for a hearing to determine whether terms of his probation are being met.
In Thompson's case, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton asked that a special prosecutor be assigned to the case to avoid a conflict of interest, and the Clinton County attorney's office was appointed to prosecute.
Both officers refused a preliminary breath test at the time of their arrests, records show.
Court records show Thompson later was tested, and his blood-alcohol content was .149. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher was contacted earlier this year and asked whether he was satisfied with the way the two cases were handled, regarding possible departmental discipline. He said he was satisfied, but he declined to answer any additional questions, citing personnel privacy.