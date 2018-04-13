Two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash that included a school bus Friday, according to a Davenport Police Department news release.
The bus was traveling north after 2 p.m. on Division Street and stopped before reaching the railroad tracks, just north of 4th Street. While the bus was stopped, a vehicle, also traveling north struck the rear of of the bus. That vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle a short time later. No one on the bus was injured. Both drivers of the vehicles were treated for their injuries. One was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.
The area of 4th and Division Street may experience some traffic delays, but the road should be clear within the hour, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app titled CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.
