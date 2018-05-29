Update: Amber alert has been canceled for Waterloo mother and child. Mother and child have been located and are safe.
Earlier report: Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a Waterloo woman and her baby who disappeared.
On Tuesday morning, an alert was issued for 4-month-old Rashaun Graves Jr. The child’s mother, Sarah Nagy Brown, 28, was described as the possible abductor in the alert.
The alert indicates they may be headed for Texas and may be in a gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plates 067JYL.
Rashaun is described as a black male, about 19 to 24 inches tall and weighing 12 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a large dimple in his chin.
Brown is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds with red-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue sports bra and black pants.
Photos of the two have yet to be provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 or local authorities.