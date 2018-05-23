The latest from west Davenport:
Fire truck and DFD vehicle hauling the rescue boat now leaving the scene #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 23, 2018
DPD crime scene unit just arrived on scene. #qctimes pic.twitter.com/30gKoP2lS2— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 23, 2018
BREAKING: Davenport rescue boat is recovering a body in the river near Credit Island. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 23, 2018
Reports of a body found at Credit Island. pic.twitter.com/sahI2TQJWQ— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) May 23, 2018
EARLIER REPORT: Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff deputies are currently investigating a report of a vehicle that went into the Mississippi River near the Interstate 280 bridge in west Davenport.
More details as they become available.