Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Truck accident

Interstate 80 is closed at the Annawan exit due to a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near mile marker 33 Thursday, May 10, 2018.

 Todd Mizener

Update: One person is dead Thursday morning after a crash between two semis on Interstate 80 in Henry County.

The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. near Annawan.

According to Illinois State Police, a truck tractor with a semi trailer was entering onto westbound Interstate 80 at Annawan when it was struck in the back right side by a truck tractor hauling two trailers. The second semi then stopped on the right shoulder and caught fire.

The driver of the first semi died in the crash.

The westbound lanes are currently closed. Traffic is being rerouted off Interstate 80 West at Annawan to U.S. 6 to Atkinson and back onto the interstate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Earlier report: This from the Illinois State Police:

"Emergency personnel are responding to a reported multiple commercial vehicle crash resulting in fire on I-80 westbound at Annawan.

 "Expect I-80 traffic to be detoured off Interstate 80 at Annawan to U.S. 6 and back on at Atkinson."

Then there is this from the Illinois DOT ...

0
0
1
1
0

Tags