Update: One person is dead Thursday morning after a crash between two semis on Interstate 80 in Henry County.
The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. near Annawan.
According to Illinois State Police, a truck tractor with a semi trailer was entering onto westbound Interstate 80 at Annawan when it was struck in the back right side by a truck tractor hauling two trailers. The second semi then stopped on the right shoulder and caught fire.
The driver of the first semi died in the crash.
The westbound lanes are currently closed. Traffic is being rerouted off Interstate 80 West at Annawan to U.S. 6 to Atkinson and back onto the interstate.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
I-80 WB in area of mile marker 32 in Henry Co. will remain closed for most of day due to cleanup & reconstruction of semi accident. Traffic is backed up in this area; show caution. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) May 10, 2018
Earlier report: This from the Illinois State Police:
"Emergency personnel are responding to a reported multiple commercial vehicle crash resulting in fire on I-80 westbound at Annawan.
"Expect I-80 traffic to be detoured off Interstate 80 at Annawan to U.S. 6 and back on at Atkinson."
Then there is this from the Illinois DOT ...
Semi vs semi accident on I-80 EB near mm 32, east of IL 78 in Annawan (Henry Co.). Closing I-80 EB at IL 78 and detouring traffic to US 6. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) May 10, 2018