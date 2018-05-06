Police were investigating a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting Sunday night after one person was treated at a the hospital with gunshot injuries.
The shooting happened at 6:47 p.m. on the 200 block of Sturdevant Street, where glass lay in the street from a car window.
Preliminary information indicated that two vehicles in the area were chasing one another with shots being fired from at least one vehicle.
As officers responded to this area, dispatchers reported a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis West Hospital.
The victim has been identified as a 14-year-old male from Davenport. The victim is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.