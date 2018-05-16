UPDATED: Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning at 9th and Division streets.
Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said that police responded to a report of a reckless driver about 10:44 a.m.
Bladel said the driver, who has not yet been named, rammed several vehicles and a building.
The incident started in the area of 6th and Division streets and officers were able to stop the vehicle at 9th and Division streets, he said.
“At that time, officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting,” he said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Bladel said. He did not know the extent of the driver’s injuries.
He did not say whether the driver or anyone else had actually been shot.
Bladel said he did not believe any officers were harmed.
He did not say how many officers were involved in the incident.
The investigation has been turned over to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Bladel said officers are canvassing the area to determine whether there was any additional property damage or injuries.
Division Street from between 6th and 12th streets are closed while police investigate.
EARLIER REPORT: Police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting this morning in Davenport after a report of a reckless driver.
BREAKING: Traffic is being diverted from Division Street in Davenport this morning after a heavy police presence at Division and 6th streets.
More details as they become available.
Heavy police presence at 6th and Division. Hearing reports of a shooting, but police have not confirmed. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2018
Police are blocking off the road at 5th and Division. #qctimes pic.twitter.com/QAtd8YvWZI— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2018
BREAKING: DPD Major Jeff Bladel confirms that there was an officer involved shooting following a report of a reckless driver. One person taken to the hospital. Scott Co Sheriff called in to in estimate. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2018
Division street from 6th to 12th will be closed off while police investigate. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 16, 2018
Division Street is closed from 6th to 12th streets for a police investigation. @DavenportPolice report the area is safe but streets expected to be closed for several hours.— Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) May 16, 2018