Once again, the National Weather Service has is a "Special Weather Statement" because of a "very high fire danger" this afternoon.
According to the statement, the combination of warm temperatures, breezy south winds and our dry conditions will lead once again to a very high fire danger this afternoon over much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.
South winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to around 30 mph in eastern Iowa. This combined with very low relative humidity will allow any fires that ignite in dried vegetation to spread rapidly, the weather statement reads.
Burning is discouraged, but conditions are expected to improve toward sunset.