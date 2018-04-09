Bettendorf Fire Chief Gerry Voelliger holds history in his hands at the department’s State Street station.
Sitting behind his desk, he opens a logbook containing handwritten records from a meeting in 1924, documenting the day Voelliger’s paternal grandfather, Arthur, joined the former all-volunteer force. It represented the beginning of the family’s legacy with the department, and Voelliger’s retirement April 27 will mark the bittersweet end, following a 94-year run.
“I’ve been running around here since the late 1950s,” Voelliger said of the downtown base his grandfather, father, Gerry, and other family members worked at before him. “It smells the same as when I was a kid.”
But a lot about the department has changed in Voelliger’s 28 years as chief. The number of volunteer firefighters significantly outweighed the department’s six paid firefighters when Voelliger arrived in 1990, and volunteers then did not receive the respect their new chief felt they deserved.
“I wanted to turn that around, and I wanted them to have pride in the department’s history,” Voelliger said.
The department’s staff as a whole lacked experience and training, according to Assistant Chief Steve Knorrek, who joined the force in 1983 and will replace Voelliger as interim chief. “We weren’t thought of as one of the premier departments around,” he said.
“The city had grown so fast that it was difficult for them to keep up with the number of calls they were responding to,” Voelliger added.
Over time, however, Knorrek said improved educational opportunities among other advances helped Bettendorf become one of the “highly regarded” departments in the area.
Highlights from Voelliger's career include:
• In 1992, the station at 1933 Spruce Hills Drive, dedicated as the Arthur J. Voelliger Fire Station in 1971, underwent a major makeover.
• In 1999, the city opened the Surrey Heights Station at 5002 Crow Creek Road and launched the resident volunteer program, which since has jump-started many firefighters’ careers.
• In 2005, Bettendorf joined a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, Illinois MABAS Division 43, allowing the department to call other Quad-City fire departments for assistance.
• In 2015, Voelliger’s efforts led to the promotion of seven firefighters, the department’s first promotions since the early 1990s, as well as the reopening, restaffing and ongoing expansion of the State Street Station.
Bettendorf’s combination force now consists of 27 paid firefighters and about 25 volunteers, said Knorrek, who commended Voelliger's management style.
"We'll miss chief," he said. "He gave us our directions and let us run with it."
City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who hired Voelliger in 1990, called his commitment to fire service “extremely progressive.”
Before he accepted the job offer, Voelliger and his wife, Lynne, lived in Keystone, Colorado, where he worked his way up to deputy fire chief. Voelliger had no plans of returning home, but he wanted to achieve his goal of becoming a fire chief by age 35.
And he made it his mission to bring with him innovation he experienced in Colorado.
“Once you establish a culture of being progressive, your staff demands it,” Voelliger said. “They look forward to change.”
The first responder at heart prides himself on his ability to manage emergencies "in a calm, predictable and safe manner," qualities instilled in him very early in his childhood.
Voelliger's great-uncle Paul, second cousin Norman and Norman's son Ed also were members of the Bettendorf Fire Department. Men in the family worked at the Voelliger Texaco Service Station, too, which Arthur and Paul's father, Otto, a German immigrant, opened in 1922. Meanwhile, Voelliger's brother, Todd, serves as Bettendorf's Parks maintenance manager.
"I believe I did build on the legacy that started with my grandfather, and I hope that it continues with the next chief," Voelliger said. "When a job is in your DNA, you don't really retire from it because it will always be there."
Voelliger, who turns 64 on April 16, plans to pursue more outdoor adventures in his next chapter.
"There are some summits I still want to climb."