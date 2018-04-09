Early retirements

Bettendorf Fire Chief Gerry Voelliger, along with 13 other longtime employees, including three fellow department heads, accepted early retirement offers designed to offset a $1.2 million budget shortfall.

Finance Director Carol Barnes (27 years, 2 months), Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grimes (24 years, 11 months) and Community Development Director Bill Connors (20 years, 9 months) also are slated to leave April 27.

The entire group, which includes five employees with 35-plus years of experience, has worked a combined total of more than 440 years for the city.

They will receive a one-time payment equal to 75 percent of their base pay and 24 months’ worth of single-coverage health care costs, which total $1.3 million in incentives. City officials expect to break even within 18 months, and they predict the deal will save an estimated $730,000 annually.

The city recently appointed the following people to fill the soon-to-be vacant department head positions.

• Assistant Chief Steve Knorrek will serve as interim Fire Chief.

• Budget Manager Jason Schadt will serve as interim Finance Director.

• City Planner John Soenksen will serve as interim Community Development Director.

• Recreation Division Manager Liz Solis-Willis will serve as interim Parks and Recreation Director.

• Maintenance Manager Brian Hickey will assume supervision of operations at Palmer Hills Golf Course, including the reporting relationship of Golf Professional and food and beverage manager.

Parks Maintenance staff will report directly to the Public Works Department, and the traffic control function will report to City Engineer Brent Morlok.

The Human Resources Department will conduct an application process to fill the other positions left vacant.