Stacy Shellabarger opened the front door of her Blue Grass farmhouse to a reporter and, instantly, two large dogs came bounding forth.
Careening across the hard surface of the family room floor, they barked loudly at different pitches, and the black Lab retriever jumped up and landed his wet nose onto that of the reporter's.
Yikes. "Are they always this loud?"
"Oh, no," Shellabarger said, reaching into her fanny pack for a treat and repeating the word "sit" in a calm, moderate voice to each of the dogs. "Sit. Sit."
Within a few moments, the dogs quieted. The white pit bull mix with brown spots slinked into a kennel against a back wall. The Lab, though he stopped barking, continued to prance with a grace that Shellabarger likened to that of a Lippizaner, a breed of horse known for its stylized jumps.
"This is what I do," Shellabarger said, sitting back in a chair to explain her role as a foster parent for Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa.
The nonprofit organization networks with animal shelters that have dogs that likely would be euthanized either because they are regarded as undesirable or because they have run out of time. Some shelters, particularly in the South, give a dog only 24 hours before they put it down, Shellabarger said.
Ruff Life pays for all the dog's expenses, including veterinary bills that can run into the thousands. But it relies on volunteers such as Shellabarger who are willing to open their homes to house, care for, and hopefully train, dogs so that they can be adopted into permanent homes.
"Maybe they see a spark or some kind of something," Shellabarger said of volunteers who visit shelters to rescue death row dogs.
The organization began taking dogs in February 2017 and has so far rescued 84 dogs and has had 29 foster families, board member Mary Beth Dircks, said.
To raise money to support foster care, Ruff Life is hosting a fundraiser titled "Art of the Lawn" from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Outing Club, Davenport. Tickets are $25, including a glass of wine and appetizers. Donations from area artists will be available for sale and well as dog items such as homemade beds and toys.
Dancer faces life-threatening condition
The foster dogs' stories vary, but a common thread is that the dogs are from southern states where they were running loose and had no training or veterinary care.
The black Lab, for example, came from Arkansas as a stray and despite his active nature and near-constant dancing — he is aptly named Dancer — he is facing life-threatening problems.
He is infested with three types of parasites and has heartworm, a worm transmitted by mosquitoes that literally makes its home in a dog's heart, reproducing until the heart can no longer function, and the dog dies.
The condition can be cured, but it requires "two pretty severe injections in the spine," Shellabarger explained.
"It's life-threatening. There's a lot more to this than I realized," she said, referring to some of the challenges foster dogs bring with them.
Routine shots and an initial exam average $100, with spaying or neutering costing $100 and micro-chipping, $30, Dircks said.
Why she become a foster parent
As farmers with dairy cows and grain, Shellabarger and her husband, Tim, always had dogs as their two children were growing up.
Their last dog died two years ago, and Shellabarger decided to become a foster parent as a way of giving back. "It is something I can," she said. "And Tim has really gotten on board with this. It's something we do together."
She got her first dog in June 2017 and has so far fostered 13, including the two she has now. Eleven have been placed.
Fostering takes no special knowledge or training, "just a heart to save dogs," Shellabarger said.
She's encountered questions such as how to get a dog into a kennel or how to get an under-nourished dog to eat, and she's received help from people in the community as well as from YouTube. "YouTube is my best friend," she said.
Isn't it sad when the dogs get adopted?
Yes, but she has prepared herself for that.
"I liken it to sending a child off to college," she said. "Am I sad? Yes. Do I wring my fingers? Yes. But it's good."
Foster parents who end up keeping their dogs are called "foster failures," she said.
This is a significant problem for the organization, Dircks said, adding that the organization is always in need of more foster parents.
Addy's story
As for Addy, the pit bull mix, a reason that she slinked back into her kennel is that she's still fearful of people, Shellabarger said. She was found in a basement somewhere — Shellabarger's not sure where — with no food or water.
She was adopted by a family that had nine other dogs and although Addy "hung with the pack, she didn't know how to fit in," Shellabarger said. "She's fearful."
Eventually the family gave Addy up and, at present, she is not quite sure how to react to strangers, Shellabarger said. "Are you going to attack her?"
Yes, Shellabarger admits to being intimidated the first time she was presented with a pit bull mix because of the breed's reputation as being vicious. But that particular dog turned out to be the best of the 13 she's had so far, she said.
As the interview wrapped up and Shellabarger led a reporter through a different room to a back door, Dancer paused and urinated on the carpeted floor. As Shellabarger reached for her, Addy's leash slipped out of her hand and through the doorway she went, across the lawn out into a farm field, her leash flying free behind her.
Such are the challenges of a foster parent.