Anyone interested in the water quality of Scott County is invited to participate in a water sampling of area creeks beginning with training at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Davenport Public Works building, 1200 E. 46th St.
No experience is necessary. Participants will be placed in groups of two to four people. Each team will collect water quality information from three or four sites.
Field kits will be used at the stream to measure pH, nitrate/nitrite-nitrogen, chloride, dissolved oxygen, phosphate, and water temperature and transparency.
Testing is expected to last until 11 a.m., when participants can return to the public works building for lunch.
To make reservations or for more information, contact Scott Boose, coordinator of Partners of Scott County Watersheds, at 563-391-1403, Ext. 3, or scott.boose@ia.nacdnet.net.