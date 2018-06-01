Western Illinois University trustees Friday unanimously approved a contract with University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 in a meeting held at the Quad-Cities campus in Moline.
The four-year pact will stretch from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2021.
Local 4100 members earlier had approved it by a 75-25 percent vote.
Pact guidelines will restore salaries for 2018-2019 and will reset 2019-2020 salaries at 2 percent below re-established 2018-2019 levels, according to earlier reports.
Union members had voluntarily given up 3 percent of salaries two years ago, with the understanding that compensation would be restored in fiscal year 2019, reports had indicated..
The union includes 49 faculty members at the Moline campus and 506 faculty at the Macomb campus. In all, there are about 660 UPI members, including admissions counselors, advisers and other professional staff.
Union representatives and Western began contract negotiations in late 2016. On April 18, Western faculty voted to authorize a strike and filed an intent to strike the next day, but had no desire to strike, earlier reports indicated.
A merit-increase program will be piloted from fall 2018 to spring 2022, compared to increases based on position attained and years of service, with professional incentive awards.
The contract says the union or the university may reopen a discussion of base salaries to be effective in 2020-2021. For 2020-2021, salaries will remain at 2019-2020 levels absent a mutual agreement for change.