Fifty years after the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., Western Illinois University president Jack Thomas adopted a famous motto of his as a theme for his address to new Quad-Cities campus graduates at commencement Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
“Fear and complacency are obstacles that can hinder success,” Thomas said, noting they reminded him of King's advice, “The time is always right to do what is right.” In his speech, “Beyond Vietnam,” King spoke of “the fierce urgency of now,” and Thomas urged graduates to “not allow opportunities in life to pass you by.”
“I challenge each of you to live by the motto, 'The time is always right to do what is right',” he said. “We are confronted daily with opportunities to do what is right.
“Procrastination is the thief of time .. .Your tomorrow is today. Some of you may be fearful of what the future may hold. Do not be fearful of this new phase in your life,” he said. “Do not procrastinate and do not let opportunities pass you by.
“The time is always right to take advantage of life, while you have elevated energy, sound mind and physical health,” Thomas said. “No one knows the future, but we can be ready for it by preparing today.
“If we do what is right, and do it right now, this university and our alumni will be an unshakable and resolute force that will change the world for good,” he said.
“You have shown us and challenged us, that you are never too young or old to set and achieve another goal or dream,” said Joe Rives, university vice president for the Quad-Cities, and planning. “What is so special about Western Illinois University in the Quad-Cities is that we serve learners of all ages. As I look into the audience, I see people who joined us from high school, as well as people who are seasoned professionals in their careers.”
Among those non-traditional students, who earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees Sunday, was Essi Soglo, who received her bachelor's in engineering. She's originally from Togo, a small French-speaking country in West Africa.
She was among graduates from 36 nations in this year's Quad-City campus class. Displayed in the Moline arena Sunday were flags representing those countries. Western was home to students from 62 nations during the spring semester.
Dr. Rajeev Sawhney, WIU management and marketing professor, was named this year's Distinguished Faculty Lecturer. Thomas also conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters on Bob Ontiveros and his wife, Blenda.
The degree was in recognition of “a distinguished career as an entrepreneur and business owner, dedication to the Quad-Cities area, and commitment to promoting access to educational opportunity,” Thomas said.
Bob Ontiveros, a Moline High and Black Hawk College grad, founded Milan-based Group O Companies, the ninth-largest Hispanic-owned business in America. The couple's contributions include support for minority scholarships, including WIU-QC; serving on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley; and founding Mercado on Fifth in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood.
He Ontiveros also founded and is chair of the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and is active in the League of United Latin-American Citizens 10 Council, Viva! QC, and the Illinois and U.S. Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.
The couple could not receive their honor in person Sunday, because they were in Chicago attending their daughter's graduation.