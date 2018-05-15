Western Illinois University and the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.
In a joint statement released Monday night, representatives of the university and the union announced the two groups have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, subject only to legal review.
Details of the contract will not be disclosed until the union has had the opportunity to meet with its members.
The union includes 49 faculty members at the Moline campus and 506 faculty at the Macomb campus. In all, there are about 660 UPI members, including admissions counselors, advisers, and other professional staff.
On April 18, Western faculty voted to authorize a strike, filing an intent to strike with the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board the next day. On April 25, both sides said they were close to an agreement but would not discuss it.
The union and university have been negotiating since late 2016, including with a federal mediator. Salaries were among the biggest issues remaining to be resolved.