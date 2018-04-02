Ted Stopulos, a native of Davenport, was among a group of Greeks and Greek-Americans to attend a reception at the White House celebrating Greek Independence Day.
The Greek War of Independence was fought between 1821 and 1832 and among its prominent leaders was Gen. Theodoros Kolokotronis. Stopulos is a descendent of Kolokotronis.
Stopulos is a graduate of Davenport Assumption High School, the University of Iowa and Drake University Law School.
He is a legislative liaison to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and held the same position with former Gov. Terry Branstad.