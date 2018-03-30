Five people received Dr. Walter Neiswanger Lifetime Achievement Awards from Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities, the highest award given by the organization, at the group's annual meeting earlier this month. They are:
• Wally Mook, Bettendorf, who has volunteered since the beginning of the local chapter 25 years ago and has been a construction supervisor on at least 45 home builds.
• Sandy Ernart and Sandy Wilmot, both Moline, who have done numerous jobs through the years, including making scrapbooks for Habitat families, hosting at job sites and doing mailings. "Every job we had, they were there for us," Kristi Krafton, executive director, said in presenting the awards. "These two I consider angels."
• Steve and Marilyn Pieart, Bettendorf, who have done various jobs through the years for Habitat ReStore, the nonprofit store that sells new and gently used building materials, furniture and home health supplies with proceeds going to Habitat's home-building efforts.
Marilyn began volunteering even before the store opened, helping to sort through palettes of ceramic tile. She also has run the cash register. Steve, former owner of Steve's Mirror and Glass, Bettendorf, supplied mirrors and shower doors for every Habitat home.
After he retired, he became more personally involved, organizing a program in which crates from a glass company that previously were landfilled were instead torn apart to provide lumber for ReStore. Steve also volunteers to "harvest" items such as woodwork and fixtures from homes that are being torn down.
Neiswanger, for whom the awards are named, was a Quad-City pathologist who died in 2007. In his lifetime he gave literally millions of dollars to various causes, including Habitat, St. Ambrose University, the Figge Art Museum, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Association, the Clarissa Cook Hospice House and others.