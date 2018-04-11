The work of hundreds of area high school art students has been recognized in the 41st Annual High School Art Invitational hosted by Quad-City Arts, Rock Island.
Winners were announced last week in a jam-packed gallery, with students and teachers receiving a total of $3,000 in cash and gift certificates for excellence in art.
The exhibition that features the Quad-Cities’ most promising artists as they express themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography, and film will be on public display through May 3 at the gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Admission is free.
The exhibition is made possible by the William Butterworth Foundation, the Deere Employees Credit Union and additional sponsors noted for individual awards. Here are the winners:
First place scholarship, sponsored by the Quad City Arts Board, Kylee Oary, Mercer (Illinois) County High School.
Second place scholarship, sponsored by the Deere Employees Credit Union, Katherine Hausknecht, Moline High School.
Third place scholarship sponsored by the Quad City Arts Board, Patriece Gabryshack, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf.
Don Heggen Memorial Award for excellence in watercolor, Allison Nickel, Rock Island High School.
The Most Creative Concept Award, sponsored by Joel and Diane Franken, Alex Lloyd, Mercer County (Illinois) High School.
Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence, Deasia Hickman, Rock Island High School; Emily Menke, Moline High School; Matt Umland, Moline High School; Lauren Pearson, Davenport Central High School; Mallory Gomez, Moline High School.
Dr. Alexander and Norma Locascio Award for fantasy, Laila Haley, Sherrard (Illinois) High School.
The Most Whimsical Award, sponsored by Charles White, Ngan Huynh, United Township High School, and Alizabeth Norman, Moline High School.
The Cutting Edge Awards, sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions, Curt Miller, Sherrard (Illinois) High School, and Makayla Smith, Davenport Central High School.
Excellence in Clay, sponsored by Marilyn Davis, Autumn Grumadas, United Township High School.
Deborah Doehler Studio Award for jewelry, Dale Corder, Moline High School.
Excellence in Photography Award, sponsored by Jack Wilhoit, Mallory Gomez, Moline High School.
The Natural World Award, sponsored by Ralph Iaccarino, Aidan Blumentritt, Davenport North High School.
Carlos Centroe Awards for Excellence, Patriece Gabryshak, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf; Olivia Reynolds, Davenport Central High School, and Kylee Oary, Mercer County (Illinois) High School.
Judy Heath Award for Artistic Merit, Makennah Boswell, Moline High School.
Mark and Barbara Zimmerman Award for Artistic excellence, Curt Miller, Sherrard (Illinois) High School.
Living Lands & Waters Award for use of recycled materials, Alex Kopp, Davenport North High School, first; Erin Shannon, Moline High School, second.
Quad City Arts' Staff Award, Katie Melville, Davenport North High School, first, Holly Jacobs, Sherrard (Illinois) High School, second.
Hilltop Campus Village Award, Lea Grady, Davenport Central High School.
Jane Crouch Award, Alondra Gomez, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf.
Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphlims, Lucas Teasdale, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf, first, Cody Martens, Davenport West High School, second.
The Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Award, Curt Miller, Sherrard (Illinois) High School
Left Bank Art League Scholarship Awards, Lindsey Abell, Rock Island High School, Rachel Hunt, Pleasant Valley High School, and Alondra Gomez, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf.
The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Selections, Sydney Branson, Rock Island High School, Evan Bubbers, Pleasant Valley High School, Maxden Cluff, Assumption High School, Charleston Balsar, Creative Arts Academy (Davenport Central).
Teacher’s Awards: David Schaeffer, Davenport North High School, first, Andrew Gray, Rock Island High School, second, and Emily Lowman, Moline High School, third.
Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.