The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jackson and Carroll counties until 3 a.m.
The advisory reads: "A mix of light rain, freezing drizzle, and drizzle will change to wet snow this afternoon and evening. Untreated roads may become snow covered or icy, especially after sunset. In addition to the snow, northwest winds will increase and gust between 25 to 35 mph leading to reductions in visibility.
WHAT: Mixed precipitation changing to snow with a half inch to 2 inches of total snow accumulation. A glazing of ice is also possible.
WHERE: Benton, Linn, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa and Carroll County in Illinois.
WHEN: Until 3 a.m., Wednesday.
"A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/quadcities"