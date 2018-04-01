A 63-year-old McHenry, Illinois, woman was injured early Sunday in a rollover crash in Whiteside County, Whiteside County Sheriff’s investigators said.
Investigators said that Deborah A. Robinson was westbound on Interstate 88 when she lost control of her 1997 Ford Explorer. The vehicle skidded into the median and rolled.
Robinson was taken to Morrison Community Hospital, Morrison, and then transferred to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Her condition was not available Sunday night.
The crash remains under investigation.
-- Thomas Geyer