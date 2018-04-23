The anti-abortion group that followed Planned Parenthood to Bettendorf is moving into its former clinic.
The Women's Choice Center of the Quad-Cities announced Monday that it has purchased the former Planned Parenthood of the Heartland building at 2751 Tech Drive, where it will expand.
Planned Parenthood closed late last year after the state legislature cut off funding for organizations that provide abortions.
In a news release Monday, Women’s Choice Center Executive Director Vicki Tyler is quoted as saying, “We will be moving our ministry over to our newly purchased building in mid-May. There will be no delay in offering our LIFE-affirming services to women and families in need in our community. Our doors are always open.”
The group intends to make use of half the building now, but anticipates the need to grow. Women's Choice operates under the Life & Family Educational Trust whose board plans to create, "a pro-life, pro-family, faith-based family medical practice."
Mary Jones, president of Life & Family's board, said, 'We have sought direction and advice from not only our board members and staff, but from local community leaders that believe a Christian-based family medical practice will fill a big need in our Quad-City community. We are taking our time with this process to make sure that every decision we make is thoughtful and covered in prayer."
Planned Parenthood opened in 1999 amid considerable controversy. About three years later, the Women's Choice Center opened across the street, offering free pregnancy testing, counseling, attempted abortion-pill reversal and other services.
Republicans who won control of the Statehouse after the 2016 election forfeited Medicaid funding for its family planning network, substituting state funds. The move allowed Iowa to prohibit funding from going to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. About a week after the budget that included the change was signed, Planned Parenthood said it would close four clinics, including the Bettendorf location.
In addition to buying the building, Women's Choice announced a partnership with a local, Christian-owned daycare.
"Absolutely Positively Kids! - Early Learning Academy who will occupy the WCC building at 2711 Happy Joe Drive, Bettendorf," according to the statement issued Monday. "Absolutely Positively Kids! will offer Kids Summer Camp programs for ages 5 to 13 years old at both their Silvis and Bettendorf locations. Camps are open for registration and will start June 4th, 2018."
For more information about the Women’s Choice Center contact Vicki Tyler, Executive Director at vicki@womenschoicecenter.org or visit the website at www.womenschoicecenter.com.