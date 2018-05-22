A highlight of the next Quad-City Symphony season is a commissioned work from Chicago-area composer James Stephenson premiering at "Quad- Cities Past and Present" in April 2019.
The public is invited to contribute to its writing and presentation, starting with the first of several workshops at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
“It's going to be great,” said Marc Zyla, the orchestra's director of education and community engagement, as well as its principal horn player.
People are being asked to respond artistically to the prompt, “What does it mean to be a Quad-Citizen?” in a poem, essay, piece of music, photos, video or visual art.
The symphony will accept submissions online at qcso.org, through mid-September, Zyla said. He expects the finished work, a “multimedia tone poem," to include spoken word and visuals projected on a screen during the performance.
The symphony is working with the Figge to launch a non-traditional exhibit around the premiere displaying the public submissions, possibly with a recording of the symphony performance.
Zyla also is working with the Bix Society to incorporate an excerpt from a Bix Beiderbecke recording which will flow into a part for symphony principal trumpet Matt Onstad.
It will be up to Stephenson how much of the local input he incorporates into his piece, Zyla said. While the composer will not be present Thursday, Zyla will introduce the project with local poet Ryan Collins, executive director of the Midwest Writing Center, and offer samples of what is sought.
“Jim (Stephenson) seems pretty open to anything,” Zyla said. "He likes to do new things all the time. He wants this piece to be unique to us.”
In a release, Stephenson said the work "will explore a variety of artistic and multimedia avenues to reveal the tapestry of current and past legacy of the Quad-Cities — all wrapped into a virtual tone poem dedicated to the local culture and people who have helped make it what it is."
Stephenson premiered another commissioned work of his here in 2015 for the symphony's 100th season.
“A lot of his work is very topic-based,” Zyla said, noting he wrote a piece after a 2015 church shooting in Charleston, S.C., called “There Are No Words.”
Zyla said the composer has not written a work before that reflects an entire community, as this one will. "It fits in line with what he feels his mission is as a composer — to write music that's extremely meaningful for the people who commissioned it," he said.