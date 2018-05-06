Dan Bowerman, a former city editor at the Quad-City Times, remembers the time Hillary Clinton visited the newsroom after a meeting with the paper's editorial board before the 2008 Iowa caucuses.
Wundram grasped her arm and led her to his office, which is crowded with an old rolltop desk, wall hangings, an old radio and all manner of geegaws, as Bill might put it.
Clinton was accommodating and went with him, with Secret Service agents following quickly along, Bowerman recalled.
"I think Bill was oblivious to the fact the Secret Service was right outside his door and in the office next to him looking through the window," he said. "That, to me, just seemed to typify Bill. He's just this guy who loves to get along with people and thought nothing of grabbing the arm of the former First Lady and dragging her into his office."
--Ed Tibbetts