"It has been a real privilege to know and work with Bill. Over the past few years I have had the opportunity to hear first-hand his recollections of historical events and pivotal moments in the Quad Cities. Bill’s connection with readers is a special one and his contributions to not only the Quad-City Times but the region we serve are extraordinary. We wish Bill all the best in his retirement and hope from time to time he will share his adventures in the pages of our paper."
--Debbie Anselm, Quad-City Times publisher