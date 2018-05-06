It was the summer of 2013 — high-wire legend Nik Wallenda had just successfully walked the wire across the Grand Canyon.
"Bill got the idea we should invite Nik Wallenda to the Quad-Cities to walk across the Mississippi River," said Joe Taylor, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. "I told Bill 'I think that would be a good idea, it certainly would bring people to the Quad-Cities.'"
Wundram, who wrote that Taylor and the bureau were even pursing the idea, envisioned a tight rope stretching from Davenport to Rock Island and making it part of the Red White and Boom fireworks.
"I took it as fun and a joke," Taylor said. But then his phone started to ring and callers did not like the idea one bit.
"People were taking it seriously and telling me it was too dangerous, (asking) what about the liability?," he said. "I guess they thought Bill and Joe were really going to get Nik Wallenda to walk over the Mississippi River."
Taylor added "I should have said 'no comment' to Bill."
--Jennifer Dewitt