"Bill once caught presidential candidate Al Gore in an awkward editorial board moment when he asked, “What’s in your pockets?” Gore stood up, pulled out the lining of his pants pockets to reveal nothing and offered a big smile. In another meeting, Bill asked presidential candidate John Edwards the same question. Edwards smiled, too, reaching into his pockets to reveal a small black comb, two notes from his 6-year-old daughter, and he had an even larger grin. Bill has a way to connect with people — all people."
--John Humenik
Vice president, News, Lee Enterprises
Former editor, Quad-City Times