Driving on Avenue of the Cities in Moline, east of Interstate 74, have you ever noticed the similarity between many of the houses? Quite a few have barn-like roofs, called gambrel. Or the duplexes, built at an angle on their lots?
How about some of the homes along 18th Avenue in Rock Island — between 38th and 40th streets?
Or in the small neighborhood south of Davenport's Telegraph Road, west of Elmwood Avenue?
The reason for the similarity among all these houses is that they were built at the same time — nearly 100 years ago — as part of a massive, nationwide effort by the federal government to provide housing for factory workers making war supplies.
The U.S. was one year into World War I, and housing for workers was in short supply. Although there was no precedent for government involvement in civilian housing, it was determined that war production was being greatly hindered by the housing shortage.
In response, the United States Housing Corp. was formed and, in the Quad-Cities, about 600 homes were built fast and furiously between late 1918 and the first half of 1919.
Stores loaned out their employees to help with the effort. Davenport High School sent its male students. B.J. Palmer himself led a work crew from the chiropractic college.
Then the war ended, and the houses were sold, then sold again. In time, the project was forgotten, and most of the people who live in the war-time homes now know nothing about their history.
