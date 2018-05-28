Dale Hein remembers exactly where he was when he learned that his brother, Gary, had been killed in Vietnam.
It was December 1969, and Dale was in the Army, too, stationed in Georgia where he was in military police school. "It was evening, it was dark already," Dale recalled earlier this month, sitting in the basement of his Tipton, Iowa, home.
"And it came over the loudspeaker, 'Would Private Hein please report to the commanding officer.' And I was like, 'Oh crap, what did I do?' I thought I had done something wrong.
"So I got to the office, and the first sergeant greets me and tells me to go in. I said, 'Private Hein reporting as ordered, sir.' I tried to be real perfect about it.
"The officer said, 'Come on in, and shut the door.'
"I did that, and he said, 'Pull up a chair.'
"So I sat down, and he said, 'I don't know how to say this, but your brother in Vietnam' ... and as soon as he said 'your brother,' I know my mouth just dropped open.
"And he said, 'Your brother has been fatally wounded.'
"And I just heard the 'wounded.'"
In the thoughts that careened around Dale's head, he latched onto the word "wounded.'" He pushed "fatally" aside, clinging to the thought that his brother was still alive, that he was being treated at a hospital somewhere, that he would be OK.
But the commander spoke again. "No, I mean he's dead," he said.
***
Growing up on a Cedar County farm and graduating from Bennett High School in 1966, Gary Hein never wanted to do anything but farm. "That's all he talked about," Dale said.
To get started, Gary — universally described as "quiet" and "reserved" by his classmates — got a job with Cedar County Co-Op, making feed truck deliveries. He also rented a building on a neighbor's place to raise hogs. He was trying to get his life set up. Then his draft notice arrived.
The Heins and the people they associated with were mostly supportive of the war or, if not the war specifically, then at least the government, Dale said. "At the time, it's what the government said we had to do, so you don't question it. You have to serve. That's your duty."
And the war seemed far away, even though Gary and Dale — just 14 months apart in age, with Dale being younger — were aware, all the while they were in high school, that the war was escalating, and that they were subject to the draft once they graduated.
The practice was for inductees to take a bus to Des Moines to await further orders. Gary entered the Army on April 3, 1968, and was assigned to supply and transport duties, serving at numerous places stateside. "They ordered supplies, took care of the paperwork," Dale said of his brother's unit. "Everything the Army needed to operate, that's what they would do.
"I was proud of him."
By the time Gary had served a year and a month, the Heins figured he was "safe" because soldiers with less than a year left on their tour generally weren't sent to Vietnam.
***
But on April 28, Gary Hein left the United States for Vietnam, joining the 543,000 American military personnel already stationed there, the peak number of the war.
Spring turned into summer, into fall. Every day, Gary's mother, Arlene, wrote him a letter.
"Mom wrote every day," Dale said. "To both of us." The letters were usually short, reporting on the weather or what their dad was doing, but "she wanted to make sure we always got a letter."
In September, she sent Gary a 1½-foot Christmas tree so that he would be sure to get it by the holidays.
But as the holidays approached, so did tragedy.
In the early morning of Dec. 6, 1969, Gary was sleeping on a top bunk in a barracks in Plieku, a city in central Vietnam, when a mortar round intended for the enemy misfired, Dale said.
The mortar hit the barracks' roof and tore into the back of Gary's skull. An ambulance rushed Gary to a clearing station for emergency treatment, then he was flown by medical helicopter to an evacuation hospital. Despite all efforts to save his life, he died of multiple shrapnel wounds at 2:15 p.m.
A memorial service was held in Plieku, then the body was sent home.
Dale, too, returned home. An aunt and uncle picked him up at the Quad-City Airport in Moline and drove him to his parents' house.
"All the neighbors were there," Dale said. "All the relatives were there. The house was full. I could hear them whispering, 'Dale's here. Dale's here.'
Two days later, Gary arrived, too.
"They recommended not showing the body," Dale said, "but my mom wanted to see him.
"But there was plexiglass over the body and that's the first thing my mom said, 'I can't touch him.' Yeah, she wanted to see him. You gotta have closure.
"The community was real supportive. All the businesses closed, the school closed, everything shut down so people could attend the funeral."
The Army sent a soldier to stand guard over the body at the funeral home, and the place was filled with flowers. After services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bennett, mourners drove in procession to Inland Cemetery outside of town.
***
Some days after the funeral, but while Dale was still home on leave, "we got this big box in the mail," he said.
It was all of Gary's belongings. They had been collected by the Army and shipped home. Among the items were Christmas presents for everyone in the family.
"He had bought us all presents," Dale said, his eyes welling with tears. "You talk about tearing your heart out ... getting a present from the dead."
Also in the box, the 1½-foot Christmas tree, decorated with Life Savers.
The box wasn't the end of it, though.
"For the longest time, you'd get a manilla envelope with letters you wrote, returned," Dale said. "It just goes on and on. It wouldn't end. You just grieve constantly."
And for the next nearly 50 years, Mrs. Hein kept all of these things from her firstborn son. On a bookshelf in her home there was a color picture of Gary in uniform, a photo of the countryside around Plieku, a shadowbox with his medals, the folded American flag given to her at the burial, the brass casings from the guns fired in salute.
"They were so proud of him in uniform," Dale said.
Elsewhere, in plastic totes, were the letters. The letters Mrs. Hein wrote to Gary, and the letters he wrote to her. The sympathy cards. The formal letter dated Dec. 23, 1969 that begins, "It is with deep regret that I write to you on the loss of your son ..."
"Gary was always going to come home and help them farm," Dale said. "After a couple of years, they had to move. The memories wouldn't go away. My mother about had a nervous breakdown."
With the small insurance check the Heins received from the government after Gary's death, they made a down payment on a different farm, and Dale moved there to help them, as there were three younger sisters to support.
Dale wasn't really cut out for farming, though. "My brother always wanted to farm in the worst way, and I wanted nothing to do with it," Dale said. "And I'm trying to take my brother's place. You can't do that."
Dale eventually married and got a different job. His parents remained on the farm until Lloyd moved to a nursing home and Arlene moved to town.
Lloyd died in 2008; Arlene lived until Oct. 30, 2017.
Neither ever got over their son's death.
"They say time heals all wounds," Dale said. "It does, but the memories last forever. Pain lessens, but it never goes away."