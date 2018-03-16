Long-standing community events may instill the value of tradition in those involved, and the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade is no exception.
Saturday marks the Peeters family’s 31st procession in the parade’s 33-year history. Their heavily decorated float will carry dozens of friends and family members, with the exception of one man whose spirit is sure to accompany them on the ride. Their patriarch, Fred A. Peeters, led his family’s participation for three decades until his death in October.
“We’ll be missing him,” Tom Peeters, one of Fred’s seven children, said of his father, who was 94. “We’re doing it as a memorial for him, and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Saturday morning, tens of thousands of people are expected to flood the downtowns of Rock Island and Davenport for the festivities revolving around the annual 5K race and bi-state parade.
By the time the floats and marching groups hit 3rd Street in Davenport, “It sounds like you’re in a football stadium,” said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society. The fun this year falls on the actual cultural and religious holiday of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the death date of Ireland's patron saint, Saint Patrick.
Read on for all you need to know about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend in the Quad-Cities.
Gear up for the parade
The 33rd edition of the nation’s only bi-state parade of its kind will bring a sea of green to the downtowns.
The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and will then cross the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into downtown Davenport before ending at the RiverCenter.
Keep your eyes peeled for the latest version of the “O’Peeters” float, which stretches 30 feet long and 12 feet wide and features a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
For his parade debut in 1987, the late Fred Peeters commanded a horse and buggy across bridge with two of his grandchildren in tow. The equestrian enthusiast trained horses on his farm in Walcott, where the family refurbished their modernized platform this week.
The two-mile procession includes dozens of other floats, marching groups and costume-wearing families and characters. To secure a solid viewing spot, spectators are encouraged to arrive early.
Before the parade, a 10 a.m. Mass is scheduled at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Island. Patrick Raymond DeVine, a 90-year-old native of Clinton and longtime member of St. Mary’s, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Cathy Craig of Pleasant Valley was crowned the Irish Mother of the Year. They will be introduced at the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon, set for 11 a.m. Friday at the RiverCenter.
Ahead of the parade, the River Bend Foodbank truck will collect monetary donations along the route to help feed the hungry in the Quad-City area.
Don’t forget about the Post-Parade Bash from 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. St. Patrick Society members get in for free, and non-members will be charged $15 at the door. The party includes food, drinks, live Irish music, Irish dancers and the presentation of parade trophy winners.
Go for the gold
There’s still time for runners and walkers to register for the 36th annual CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race Saturday in downtown Davenport. Proceeds will benefit the Center for Active Seniors.
A children’s quarter-mile Tot Trot kicks things off at 9 a.m., followed by a one-mile family-friendly run at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m. Each race starts and finishes on 2nd Street between Harrison and Main streets.
Register online by 11 a.m. Friday at www.casiseniors.org. Latecomers may sign up in person from noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday and beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Online registrants may pick up their packets during those times, too.
Weather plays a major factor, organizers said, but they expect as many as 3,000 participants decked in festive green attire to gather Saturday for the trio of races.
Saturday’s forecast calls for light rain and 10 mph winds in the morning and mostly cloudy skies through the early afternoon, the National Weather Service, Davenport, reports. Temperatures during the race will reach the mid-to-upper 30s before peaking about 47 degrees later in the day.
The post-race party and presentation of awards will begin at 11 a.m. at the Figge’s Bechtel Plaza with music, snacks and beer. Judges also will recognize their two favorite costumes in each of the races.
Last year’s event raised almost $80,000 for senior services, including the senior emergency food pantry, fans for seniors and Jane’s Place adult day services program, CASI reports.
Where to celebrate
If you're looking to continue celebrating St. Patrick’s Day after the parade, you’re in luck. Lots of Quad-City bars and restaurants are hosting parties: You’ll find plenty of deals on green beer and festive drinks, live music and, at some places, complimentary corned beef and cabbage.
You don’t have to wait until the parade kicks off to get the party going.
Several bars are opening earlier — way earlier — than usual on Saturday. For brunch, try Me & Billy in downtown Davenport or Baked Beer and Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport. Both establishments are opening at 9 a.m., and will be serving hearty Irish-inspired feasts.
Kilkenny’s Pub’s will start serving libations at 6 a.m.
There are a few newcomers this year to the St. Patrick’s Day party scene, including Armored Gardens, the beer and barbecue restaurant that opened in October at 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport. It’s making use of its 5,000-square foot patio space to host bounce houses and live music on Saturday.
For the first time, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is throwing a two-day St. Patrick’s Day party complete with live music, 1,000 pounds of corned beef and cabbage, flying leprechauns and more.
Even though Kelly’s Irish Pub & Eatery, which hosted a St. Patrick’s Day festival for 13 years, closed in August, former owner Dan Kelly is teaming up with Front Street Brewery to host a festival on Friday and Saturday at the Freight House in downtown Davenport.
“We’re bringing new energy to it,” Kelly said of the festival. “Everyone is always downtown for the parade anyway. It feels like we’re bringing the party to them.”
Where to park; how to get around
Navigating traffic and parking Saturday in and around downtown Davenport is doable, but not easy.
Iowa-bound lanes on the Talbot Memorial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXIII. Police will shuttle traffic between Rock Island and Davenport on the Illinois-bound lanes.
In the morning and early afternoon hours, various stretches of 3rd Street between North Division and LeClaire streets will be closed. Parking will be prohibited from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. along that section and also along 2nd Street between Ripley and Brady streets.
During the parade on 3rd Street, "It's unbelievable how thick (the crowd) gets," said Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society.
While temporary street closures during the race and parade may stymie access, parking will be available throughout the day in the city’s three garages:
• RiverCenter Parking Ramp, 102 E. 2nd St.
• Redstone Parking Ramp, 101 Main St.
• Parking Ramp, 331 W. 3rd St.
Looking to get around without a car this weekend? Citibus route detours will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Buses will stage in the parking lot at Davenport City Hall, 226 W. 4th St., until the parade ends. Party-goers also may use ride-hailing apps, Uber and Lyft, or taxi services.
Meet the Grand Marshal: Patrick Raymond DeVine
The Grand Marshal of the 33rd annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade is Patrick Raymond DeVine, 90, of Davenport. He is the father of 10 children, and has 27 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Devine graduated from St. Joseph High School, DeWitt, Iowa, and worked for J.I. Case. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953, and was stationed in Japan before being deployed to Korea.
In 1953, he married Marie Lawlor of Davenport. They were together for 51 years until Marie’s passing in 2004.
DeVine worked at Alcoa for 37 years. After losing a leg in a work-related accident, he moved to the “hot line.” He retired in 1993. He also served as the treasurer of United Steelworkers Local 105 for 19 years. He is a longtime member of St. Mary’s parish in Davenport, and has marched with the Peeters Clan in many Grand Parades.
“Dad was a guy who served his country during the Korean War, fell in love with and married a good Irish girl, and raised 10 kids who all look up to him and adore him,” son Paul DeVine said. “He often worked two jobs and seven-days-a-week to make ends meet and support his family. In the prime of his life he lost his leg but never complained about it, maintained a positive attitude and did not let his handicap stand in his way. He’s lived a beautiful life.”
“I have so many memories of my father,” said Jenni DeVine Lam. “One that stands out is how he would play 'Captain, May I' with my siblings and I after we returned home from Christmas Eve Mass. We would all play the classic game in the basement while my mother would be ‘doing the dishes’ upstairs. Dad was always the captain. Miraculously, Santa would arrive while we were distracted by the game.”
Lam said her father’s amputation above the left knee happened when her mother was in a different hospital giving birth to their sixth child. He wore his prosthetic leg to work and took it off when he got home. He used to call it “his wooden leg.”
“When I was 7 or 8, I would bring my friends over to look at the prosthetic leg that was lying on the floor,” Lam said. Inspired by the popular television shows, “The Bionic Man” and “The Bionic Woman,” she said, “I would tell my friends that this prosthetic leg was his bionic leg. I would make up stories about how fast he could run and jump on it.”
Kathy Koster said her dad always had a positive outlook on life and took a genuine interest in other people.
“I have always watched him at family and friend events and functions and always noticed that people are drawn to him,” Koster said. “Everyone enjoys talking and laughing with him.
“My dad has been affected by various situations in his life,” she said. “He will always say his faith in God has always been with him.”
DeVine’s children remember a home rich in love and that their father and mother made them the people they are today.
Meet this year's Irish Mother: Catherine Rose Koehne Craig
This year’s Irish Mother is Catherine Rose Koehne Craig, 73, of Bettendorf.
Craig was born in Alton, Illinois, at her grandparent’s home. She and her mother lived with her grandparents and uncle for two years as the U.S. Army shipped her father to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, a day before her birth. He was sent to France and England.
When her father returned from the Army, Craig said they moved to Godfrey, Illinois. She attended Alton schools and graduated from Alton High School 13th in a class of 435 students. She earned her bachelor of science in education from Western Illinois University, and did graduate work at Western Illinois University and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Craig was an art teacher in the Cambridge, Illinois, unit schools for grades 1-12, and later a librarian for the high school and elementary school. She moved to Davenport in 1971 and became the librarian for the former Palmer Junior College as well as a consultant to Palmer College of Chiropractic for the school’s library and media center growth and development program.
She married James Craig in 1973, and they had two children, Tamara and James Patrick. She has two grandchildren, Bryant and Payton, and a third expected this year.
Catherine and James, and their children are lifetime members of the St. Patrick Society.
She said her children were in the Mullane Irish Dancers, Tamara when she was 12-18 years-old and James Patrick when he was 7-14-years-old.
“I actually participated in two parent-child contests, one in the Quad-Cities, and one in Chicago,” Catherine Craig said. “I was better at sewing costumes and delivering them to dance classes on Sundays after church.”
In 1989, she said, the St. Patrick Society held a costume contest for children at the Col Ballroom.
“Tamara was 12 and Jimmy was 5 and they won with their homemade, by mom, costumes,” Craig said. “The prize was a cassette tape and a small gold plastic trophy.”
The family has been in several parades over the years.