A youth community summit aimed at preventing violence will be held June 14 in downtown Davenport.
In a news release, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said the goal is to create a conversation between youth and community members, to overcome challenges facing the community, such as gun violence.
"As you may know, the weekend of May 19, 2018 was horrific in Davenport," Klipsch said. "During that time, a 16-year-old male juvenile was shot in broad daylight on a Davenport street and dropped off at a local hospital like he was nothing. When any 16-year-old dies it should mean something."
While law enforcement is "relentless in pursuing the perpetrators," he said, "this is a community problem and we cannot arrest our way out of it."
Klipsch said the Youth Community Action Summit is the first step in tackling the problem, and conversations will continue throughout the summer.
Two sessions will be held, from 1 to 3:45 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., June 14 at the River Center in downtown Davenport. The sessions include a 30-minute introduction followed by breakout sessions.
Each meeting will accommodate 120 people. To register, visit the city's website.
For more information, contact Assistant City Administrator Sarah Ott at sott@ci.davenport.ia.us.
—Times Staff