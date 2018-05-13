City Hall: The Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission has recommended the Elmore Avenue parcel that includes Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods be eliminated from the proposed Elmore Corner Overlay District, which guides development and design standards in the district. City Council will hold a public hearing on the district at its Committee of the Whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.
Schools: The Davenport School Board will hold a special meeting to discuss the special education audit at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held in the Achievement Service Center, Jim Hester Board Room, 1606 Brady St., Davenport.
Sports: The Iowa boys and girls state track meets will be held Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Davenport Assumption girls team will be aiming for a sixth consecutive state championship.
Iowa State will hold its annual Quad-Cities caravan event Monday night at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. Among those expected to attend are Cyclone football coach Matt Campbell and basketball coach Steve Prohm.
Big Story: Looking for a fun day trip? Or maybe a week-long adventure? How about exploring the Mississippi River, its towns and backwaters, from the Minnesota border to Keokuk, just north of Missouri?
On Sunday, reporter Alma Gaul describes the natural beauty and historical sites between Albin and McGregor, Iowa, including Pikes Peak State Park where the Wisconsin River enters the Mississippi, and the Effigy Mounds National Monument where prehistoric people mounded earth to look like bears or birds.
Hers is the first in a summer series of stories exploring the Mississippi from top to bottom and sharing visual images taken by Times photographers as part of our book titled "The Great River: 400 miles of the Mississippi."