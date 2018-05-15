Two partner sites within the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area have been selected as National Park Service Passport Cancellation Stamp location.
Beginning this month, Hurtsville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa and the Sawmill Museum, Clinton, will place a NPS Passport Cancellation Stamp at their locations.
The NPS Passport Cancellation Stamp is a voluntary program in which nearly all parks within the NPS participate. Visitors can purchase their official NPS Passport and start recording their visits to NPS sites by stamping their passports with a rubber cancellation stamp. The cancellations, similar to those received in an international passport, record the name of the site and the date visited.
Through a network of sites, programs and events, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area tells the story of farm life and agribusiness past and present.
One of 49 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, Silos & Smokestacks is an Affiliated Area of the National Park Service. For more information, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org.