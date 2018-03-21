The Quad-City March for Your Life rally will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Vander Veer Park, Davenport.
The March is among more than 800 similar events worldwide that are a response to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead. Another school shooting occurred Tuesday in Maryland.
From 2:30-3 p.m. Saturday, speakers will include:
• Teacher Ann Berger, “Violence in Schools”
• Student Maria Duran Sanchez, “Violence in Schools”
• Lynn Dravinski, leader of Moms Demand Action
• Student Zamone Perez, “Student Activism”
• Darwin Gray, “Impact on Families”
• Parent Tara Witherow, “Mental Health”
After the speakers, participants will take a bipartisan peaceful walk around the park in support of Quad-City students. Everyone is welcome.
Other March For Our Life events are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at 401 E. 3rd St., Muscatine, Iowa; and 4 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, Clinton, Iowa.
The main march Saturday is in Washington, D.C. Each sibling march is an independent student-led initiative.
For more information about the marches, visit https://marchforourlives.com/
On March 14, Quad-City students at several schools, in conjunction with similar events nation-wide, held walkouts that also were a response to school shootings.
--Times staff