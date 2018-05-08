The Midwest Writing Center offers the Young Emerging Writers Summer Internship Program, a selective seven-week program for graduating and continuing high-school students, ages 15-19.
Applications are due by Saturday.
The program will culminate with the production of “The Atlas,” a literary journal featuring the best work produced by the interns over the course of the program. The journal will be released at a launch party, where interns will read from their selected works and the journal will be made available to the public.
Twelve to 15 interns will be selected. To apply, visit www.mwcqc.org/events-opportunities/youth-programming/young-emerging-writers-internship/. For more information, contact Ryan Collins, 309-732-7330 or via email at mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org.