Mighty Earth’s “Clean it Up, Tyson!” campaign will hold its World Water Day Expo on Thursday to call for an end to pollution from industrial agriculture.
The event will be 6:30 p.m. at Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.
Among the organizers are Ed Kraklio, owner of Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms, Lori McCollum, Progressive Action for the Common Good and Allison Conwell, Mighty Earth organizer.
The event, which will feature 30 Quad-Citians at action stations to improve water quality in the Quad-Cities, will mark the United Nations’ annual World Water Day, a day of action emphasizing the need for universal access to clean water.
Panelists will discuss sustainable agricultural practices. The event will coincide with the delivery of a letter to Tyson signed by more than 100 chefs urging the company to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.
For more information, visit www.mightyearth.org.