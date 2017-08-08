After backlash, fewer are being bumped from US flights

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, file photo, passenger jets stack up over Reagan National Airport, in Washington. Following widespread outrage over a passenger who was violently dragged off an overbooked plane, U.S. airlines are bumping customers at the lowest rate in at least two decades. The Transportation Department said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, that just one in every 19,000 passengers was kicked off an overbooked flight in the first six months of this year. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)