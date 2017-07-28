FILE - This Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the mangled remains of cars involved in a fatal accident on the Northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona transportation officials are moving forward with a first-in-the-nation pilot program that will use thermal camera technology to curb the wrong-way driving problem plaguing the state. The wrong-way detection system will illuminate a sign that notifies the wrong-way driver, and immediately alert the state Department of Public Safety. Arizona Department of Transportation officials will update message boards along the interstate that cautions other drivers of the wrong-way vehicle. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)