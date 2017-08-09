Attorney: Settlement of lawsuit against ABC exceeds $177M

FILE - This March 29, 2012, file photo, shows the beef product that critics call "pink slime" during a plant tour of Beef Products Inc. in South Sioux City, Neb. Disney has reported spending $177 million on a legal settlement during the quarter that its subsidiary ABC and a South Dakota meat producer announced a settlement in a high-profile defamation lawsuit. ABC and South Dakota-based Beef Products Inc. announced their settlement in June 2017, but its terms are confidential. BPI sued ABC in 2012 over its reports on a beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime." (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)