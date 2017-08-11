Billionaire suggests black senator worse than Ku Klux Klan

FILE - In this April 27, 2015, file photo, Senate Democratic Conference Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, speaks during a news conference in Albany, N.Y. Billionaire hedge fund executive Daniel Loeb has apologized for an online post saying Stewart-Cousins has done "more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood." "I regret the language I used in expressing my passion for educational choice," Loeb said in his statement about the post, emailed to The Associated Press on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)