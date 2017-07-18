This Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo shows a sign on a Chipotle restaurant. Chipotle says it temporarily shut down a restaurant in Virginia, on Monday, July 17, 2017, after becoming aware of reports of illnesses. The chain says it’s working to understand the cause, but that the reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. The company says it plans to reopen the location in Sterling, Va., after a “complete sanitization” later on Tuesday, July 18, and that its food is safe to eat. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)