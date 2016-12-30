EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania city is taking up a fight against satellite TV dish blight.
Easton's City Council passed a resolution requiring the removal of TV dishes 30 days after the service is disconnected.
The Express-Times of Easton reports that Councilman David O'Connell sponsored Wednesday night's measure because the leftover dishes are unsightly and could create a safety problem.
Chief Code Administrator Stephen Nowroski tells The Associated Press that penalties allow for a ticket of $25 for the first offense. That goes to $35 if not paid within 10 days. After 20 days, a citation can be filed in court.
Nowroski says it won't be hard to enforce because it can be flagged every time they do a rental inspection or inspect a house or building up for sale.