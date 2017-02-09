CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — In an early version of a Feb. 8 story about the Dakota Access oil pipeline, The Associated Press reported that the Indigenous Environmental Network told protesters to expect violence. The story should have specified that the group was referring to police violence.
Tags
- Wire
- Business
- General News
- Oil And Gas Transportation
- Oil And Gas Industry
- Energy Industry
- Dakota Access Pipeline Protests
- Environment
- Environment And Nature
- Armed Forces
- Military And Defense
- Government And Politics
- Native Americans
- Pipeline Construction
- Heavy Construction Industry
- Construction And Engineering
- Industrial Products And Services
- Protests And Demonstrations
- Political And Civil Unrest
- Lakes
- Army
- Legislature
- Public Access
- Natural Resource Management
- Arrests
- Crime
- Law And Order
- Freshwater Pollution
- Water Pollution
- Pollution
- Environmental Concerns
- Water Quality
- Water Environment
- Drinking Water Quality
The latest
Latest Local Offers
Davenport Guns & Shooting Club
Interested in half off gun range time? Click here for a discount on gun range time from Davenport Guns & Shooting Club!
- Updated
Most Popular
-
Melania Trump lawsuit: White House could mean millions for her brand
-
AP FACT CHECK: Trump botches murder rate
-
Bowling Green Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for car-eating sinkhole
-
Vice President Mike Pence breaks tie in Senate to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary
-
Trump executive order on voter fraud quietly stalled